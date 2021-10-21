Photos: A Look Inside the “Home Alone” LEGO House

The LEGO Group has revealed their fan-designed set based on the house from "Home Alone" just in time for the holidays.

7 photos
1/7
LEGO
The LEGO recreation of the “Home Alone” house, where mayhem ensued as Kevin was left to his own devices with burglars.
2/7
LEGO
The set also features LEGO recreations of the cast from the film.
3/7
LEGO
Promo shots show the interior of the LEGO version of the home. Each room is packed with details from the movie.
4/7
LEGO
5/7
LEGO
6/7
LEGO
The set also features the treehouse with the zipline from the film.
7/7
LEGO
The set’s cross-generational appeal is sure to bring the family together this holiday season. LEGO fan designer Alex Storozhuk said, “Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special place in my heart. I can’t even imagine holidays without it. This movie is very nostalgic and makes those warm childhood memories come up every time.”

This article tagged under:

HolidaysChristmastoyslegoHome Alone

