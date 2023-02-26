Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

20 photos
1/20
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
2/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
3/20
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
4/20
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Jenna Ortega
attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
5/20
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Dai Time attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
6/20
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Jessica Chastain attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
7/20
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Haley Lu Richardson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
8/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Elizabeth McLaughlin attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
9/20
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
10/20
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
11/20
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Ana de Armas attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
12/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Jennifer Coolidge attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
13/20
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Sabrina Impacciatore attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
14/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
15/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Michelle Yeoh attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
16/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Aubrey Plaza attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
17/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
18/20
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
(L-R) Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
19/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Jeremy Allen White attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
20/20
Amy Sussman/WireImage
(L-R) Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

This article tagged under:

Screen Actors GuildSAG Awards

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening
Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening
In Photos: Shocking Images Show Crews Battle Massive Fire at Doral Waste-to-Energy Plant
In Photos: Shocking Images Show Crews Battle Massive Fire at Doral Waste-to-Energy Plant
See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII
Stars and Celebrities at Super Bowl LVII
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us