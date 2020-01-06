PICTURES: Stars Hit the Golden Globes After Parties

The 2020 Golden Globes have come to a close, and Hollywood's biggest stars are now heading to the after parties.

Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, Netflix Head of Original Films Scott Stuber and Glenn Close attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
US actor Joaquin Phoenix poses with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama next to actress Sarah Hyland as he attends the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020.
US actress Awkwafina poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
US actress Laura Dern poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture as she attends the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020.
(L-R) Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Glenn Close attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

