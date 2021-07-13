Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo to Push COVID Vaccines for Young People in White House Visit

Biden has previously said the emerging Delta Covid-19 variant is “particularly dangerous” for young people

In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, Olivia Rodrigo visits People Now in New York, New York.
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Actress and pop star Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House on Wednesday to help push young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, NBC News reports.

Rodrigo will record videos encouraging vaccinations that will be shared with her social media channels, according to a White House official.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Health officials are warning that the latest increases in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country are among a younger population than previous spikes and attributed it to lower rates of vaccinations than older segments of the population.

Entertainment News

Emmy Awards 3 hours ago

2021 Emmy Awards: See the Complete List of Nominees

Jason Sudeikis 5 hours ago

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on Olivia Wilde Split Amid Her Romance With Harry Styles

About half of Americans 18-24 have received one shot, and the numbers are lower for teenagers, according to the CDC. Vaccinations for children between 12 and 18 were the last to be approved by the FDA.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us