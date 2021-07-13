Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo to Push COVID Vaccines for Young People in White House Visit

Actress and pop star Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House on Wednesday to help push young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, NBC News reports.

Rodrigo will record videos encouraging vaccinations that will be shared with her social media channels, according to a White House official.

Health officials are warning that the latest increases in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country are among a younger population than previous spikes and attributed it to lower rates of vaccinations than older segments of the population.

About half of Americans 18-24 have received one shot, and the numbers are lower for teenagers, according to the CDC. Vaccinations for children between 12 and 18 were the last to be approved by the FDA.

