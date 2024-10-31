Pregnant Brittany Mahomes details son Bronze's scary allergic reaction

Originally appeared on E! Online

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are sharing insight into a scary parenting moments.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife of two years recently recalled the day in August 2023 when they first introduced their now 23-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" to nuts. And although they tried to be careful—especially because 3-year-old daughter Sterling is allergic to peanuts, milk and eggs—Bronze ended up in the emergency room.

"With Bronze, I was doing early introduction," Brittany Mahomes, who is pregnant with her and Patrick Mahomes' third baby, explained in an Oct. 29 Instagram video promoting the importance of food allergy awareness. "Just with the history of Sterling having allergies, I was trying out different things with Bronze."

On that first day with nuts, the 29-year-old recalled adding "a little packet of powder" to his bottle to see what his reaction would be.

"He took his bottle and then within 30 or so minutes he became very irritable, very fussy," she noted. "I took his diaper off and it was just hives and welts everywhere."

The symptoms of the allergic reaction soon went up to Bronze's face, which Brittany Mahomes said "started a panic inside of" her. She added, "That's when we rushed to the emergency room."

"Just seeing his entire body covered in welts and hives and him being so uncomfortable," she said, "was probably one of the scariest moments of my life."

Echoing his wife's sentiments, Patrick Mahomes, also 29, remembered how scared he was and "how serious it felt."

"Luckily for us the doctors were able to help," he continued, "and that's when, to me, it became a serious thing that I needed to really pay attention to."

Over the years, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have shared how they've worked to ensure their kids are safe despite their serious allergies.

"I have an infant and a toddler, both who have severe food allergies, and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child," Brittany Mahomes said in a January Instagram post. "Based on my experience, I can tell you that a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look."

She added, "The safety of your child is of the utmost important thing when you're out and about."