Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals daughter's name at baby shower

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has picked a name for her baby straight out of a Disney movie.

The pregnant 33-year-old celebrated her and Ken Urker's first child Nov. 16 at a baby shower held in her native Louisiana with about 25 friends and family members, and has revealed what the two have named their daughter, People reported.

"Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love," Blanchard said. "She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience."

The influencer shared several photos from the baby shower on Instagram, including pics of a pram filled with flowers, pretzel sticks and Oreos dipped in pink and white frosting and sugar cookies, including one bearing a photo of her and Urker's 4D sonogram of their daughter, which she posted on social media in October.

She also posted an image of herself posing with Chef Rusty from catering company Rusty’s Seasoning.

"SPECIAL ACKNOWLEDGEMENT," the My Time To Stand memoir author wrote. "I wanted to take the time to give a huge thank you to all the incredible vendors who made my baby shower at LARC’s Acadian Village truly magical!"

Blanchard, a longtime Disney fan whose baby shares the same first name as "Sleeping Beauty" princess — a character whose alias is Briar Rose — wore a pale mesh pink Show Me Your Mumu "Smitten" babydoll dress adorned with rosettes to the baby shower.

Blanchard's fiancé had appeared to almost reveal Aurora's name during a live stream with her several weeks ago.

Blanchard had announced her pregnancy in July, a few months after she and Ken became a couple again following her release from prison in December.

She served seven years behind bars for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who she had accused of abuse.

The "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup" star told E! News in May that she and Urker, who had gotten engaged in 2018 while she was in prison and broke up a year later, reconnected while she was going through her divorce from Ryan Anderson, who she had married in 2022 while serving her sentence. She had filed papers to end their marriage in April.

Earlier this month, after fans questioned who fathered Blanchard's baby due to the timeline of her breakup from her estranged husband and her reunion with Urker, she shared a screenshot of paternity test results, which , which confirmed a 99.9 percent "probability of paternity" for "Kenan R. Urker."

"Ken is going to be an incredible dad," Blanchard said on Instagram at the time, "and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world."