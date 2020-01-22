Cuba Gooding Jr.

April Trial Set for Cuba Gooding Jr. in Bar Groping Case

Gooding previously pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers the three accusations of groping. 

1176005463
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Two women who have accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct will be allowed to testify at his trial on charges that he groped three other women at Manhattan bars in 2018 and 2019, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

An April 21 trial date has been set for Gooding, who previously pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers the three accusations of groping.

Prosecutors said at the time that they had heard from more than a dozen women who could testify that the Oscar-winning star of "Jerry Maguire" was also inappropriate with them in similar settings — bars, hotels and restaurants — as far back as 2001.

Entertainment News

Tom Hanks 1 hour ago

Tom Hanks Slams ‘Intentional Hoax’ Ad That Shows Him Endorsing CBD Company

jessica simpsom 1 hour ago

Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Addiction and Abuse in New Memoir

The defense says there was no criminal conduct.

Gooding and his lawyers left without commenting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cuba Gooding Jr.sexual misconduct
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us