Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chased by ‘Reckless' Paparazzi After NYC Event

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase in New York City on Tuesday night according to their spokesperson.

Paparazzi were said to have been chasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their appearance at the Ms. Foundation for Women's Annual Gala earlier that night.

In a statement to NBC News, the couple's spokesperson said the "relentless pursuit" lasted for over two hours and resulted in near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD police officers.

Two senior law enforcement sources tell NBC New York that Harry and Meghan left an NYC theatre around 10 p.m. Wednesday with private security.

There were multiple photographers at the theatre, and the press was not aware of where they were staying, so to keep the photogs off their trail, they were driven around the city for a little over an hour with an NYPD escort. They were then driven to a police precinct, where they stayed briefly to get into a different car, and then left without being followed.

The sources described it as a "bit of a chaotic scene."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters he would be briefed later Wednesday.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.

The alleged incident happened after Meghan accepted the Women of Vision Award at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom with her mother, Doria Ragland, in the audience.

It was the couple's first public appearance since King Charles III's coronation, which Meghan did not attend.

When the couple made the decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020 and move to California, Harry cited the intense scrutiny they faced, which mirrored that of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Harry has said that his biggest fear is "history repeating itself."

Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.