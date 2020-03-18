Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Message of Support Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have offered encouraging words for the millions of people around the world whose lives have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past few months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living with 10-month-old son Archie Harrison in Canada after previously residing in the U.K. Both countries are among the more than 150 nations affected by the virus, which has killed more than 8,200 people. Harry and Meghan posted their message of support on Instagram on Wednesday, two weeks before their royal exit from the monarchy will go into effect.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other," their post read. "We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

"We often speak of compassion," they continued. "All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."

They added, "Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up."

"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us," the post read. "We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come..."

Harry and Meghan recently visited the U.K. to attend their final official events as senior royals. They did not bring Archie with them, reportedly out of concern for his health amid the pandemic.