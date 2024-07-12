Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have royally cute date night at 2024 ESPYS

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest outing is nothing short of a perfect 10.

For the 2024 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Duke of Sussex — who is being honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service during the July 11 event — kept it dapper, sporting a classic black suit with a white button down.

As for Markle, who shares kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, with Harry, she matched her husband perfectly, wearing a white halter dress and rocking a stunning sleek updo. And to top of the adorable date night, the couple shared a sweet moment when Harry accepted his award, with Markle squeezing his hand adoringly before he took the stage for his speech. (Of course, they’re not the only ones turning heads: For every celeb in attendance, head on over here).

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Though Prince Harry’s latest honor has been met with a bout of controversy (Pat Tillman’s mom referred to the royal as being “divisive”), the network reflected on the decision to recognize the 39-year-old ahead of the award ceremony, noting he was chosen for his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport."

“After serving for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot,” a statement shared in a press release from ESPN read, “Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games Foundation, continuing his service by creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women—both active-duty and veterans—who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries.”

As the statement noted, “Now celebrating its tenth year, The Invictus Games has evolved into a globally celebrated and acclaimed organization that celebrates resilience, community, and healing through the power of sport.”

And until Prince Harry’s honorary moment officially unfolds, keep reading a look at every star at the 2024 ESPYS.