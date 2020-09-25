British Royal Family

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Expecting First Child

Buckingham Palace tweeted it is "very pleased" to announce that the couple are expecting a baby in early 2021

In this Oct. 12, 2018, file photo, Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank leave after their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.
Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting a child next year, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

In a tweet from the royal family’s account, the palace said it is “very pleased’’ to announce that the couple are expecting a baby in early 2021.

The tweet says “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

The princess also announced the news on her own Instagram account, writing, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." with a photo of baby shoes.

Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....👶🏻

Eugenie married Brooksbank two years ago in a star-studded royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Eugenie, 30, the queen’s granddaughter, is 10th in line to the throne.

