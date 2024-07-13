Wimbledon

Princess of Wales set to attend Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in rare public appearance

Kensington Palace confirmed Kate Middleton will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

By Mattias Karen | The Associated Press

The Princess of Wales is set to attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Kate Middleton, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic.

However, she will not attend Saturday's women's final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Wimbledon organizers said the winner's trophy will instead be handed out by Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

But she has only one made one public appearance since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was to attend the birthday parade for King Charles III last month.

Kate released a statement before that event saying she was “making good progress” but still had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

Prince William has also been a regular at Wimbledon finals but will not be at Sunday's match. He will instead attend the soccer final between England and Spain at the European Championship in Germany. William is the president of the English Football Association.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, announced that she would attend the Trooping the Color ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.
