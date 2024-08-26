Pro wrestling legend Sid Eudy, known to fans as Sid Vicious, dies at 63

Pro wrestling legend Sid Eudy, whose big frame and imposing presence catapulted him to the top of the industry in the 1990s, has died, the coroner of Crittenden County, Arkansas, confirmed Monday. He was 63.

Eudy lived in Marion, a suburb 12 miles west of downtown Memphis, Tennessee, with wife Sabrina Estes Eudy. Their son, Gunnar, posted news of his father’s passing on Facebook.

Gunnar Eudy said his father died "after battling cancer for several years."

Eudy, also known as Sycho Sid and Sid Vicious, won the WWF Championship twice, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice and the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship twice, according to his bio on IMDB.

He performed mainly during the 1990s, a time that saw a pro wrestling resurgence among mainstream audiences, headlining multiple pay-per-view shows for WWF and WCW, including WWF's WrestleMania VIII and 13 in 1992 and 1997, respectively, as well as WCW's Starrcade in 2000, according to the bio.

Billed at 6 feet, 9 inches tall, his presence was physical as well as theatrical. Eudy's WWE bio (WWF rebranded in 2002 after being challenged by the World Wildlife Fund) notes that he was a standout presence in a sport dominated by human spectacle.

"One of the most brutal Superstars to ever terrorize WWE, the sadistic Sid brought an intensity that few could ever hope to contain. Just ask the litany of ring legends who have incurred his wrath — a hit list that includes Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Bret 'Hit Man' Hart and many more," the bio states.

He joined WCW in 1989 and was making a name for himself and dispatching foes in WWE by 1991, the company said in its obituary.

He went on to win the WWE championship in 1996 and 1997, and became known as "The Master and Ruler of the World," WWE said.

Pro wrestler and Hall of Fame inductee Booker T. Huffman said on social media platform X on Monday that Eudy was instrumental in his career.

“Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW,” he said, referring to brother Lash, known in the ring as Stevie Ray. “His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Son Gunnar agreed that Eudy wasn't all brute force.

"He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed," he wrote on Facebook.

He is survived by Sabrina, Gunnar and son Frank.

