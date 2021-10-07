New Year's Eve

Puerto Rico to Host First Spanish Countdown for New Year's Eve Show

The countdown will occur an hour ahead of the one in New York because Puerto Rico does not implement daylight saving time

View of Times Square after the New Years' Eve Special
Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

A Spanish-language countdown will be included for the first time in the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” show this year, the Puerto Rico governor announced Thursday.

The segment will be broadcast from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, where thousands are expected to gather at the island’s main convention center in the capital of San Juan, according to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.

Officials said the event will cost an estimated $3.6 million and will be paid for with federal funds aimed at offsetting the blow of the pandemic. Pierluisi defended the use of those funds, saying it is an economic development event designed to promote Puerto Rico.

The ABC special is broadcast from Times Square in New York City. It is the show’s 50th anniversary.

