Celebrity News

Quinta Brunson files for divorce from Kevin Anik, her husband of 3 years

The divorce filing does not list the date the couple separated

By Associated Press

Quinta Brunson and Kevin Jay Anik
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The largely private relationship between Quinta Brunson and her husband of three years is over.

Brunson, the star and creator of the hit ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” filed to divorce Kevin Anik on Wednesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Her filing in Los Angeles Superior Court states the pair have an agreement they signed after marriage on how their assets should be divided in a divorce. They have no children together, so the divorce should be relatively straightforward and keep details about the breakup private.

Anik and Brunson dated for several years before marrying in October 2021, though both have been extremely private about their relationship. Brunson thanked Anik when she won an Emmy Award in 2022, which People magazine described as the first public confirmation they were married, and again when she won the best comedy actress Emmy in September.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

People and other outlets' profiles of Brunson and Anik's relationship have few details about him, mostly noting that the actor called him “the most supportive man I've ever known” when she accepted an Emmy for writing “Abbott Elementary” in 2022.

The divorce filing does not list the date the couple separated.

The filing was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us