R. Kelly accuses prison officials of murder plot, says he's in danger

R. Kelly is requesting what he believes to be a life-saving measure.

The “Ignition” singer — who is currently serving a 30-year sentence in a federal North Carolina prison for convictions associated with allegations of racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement and sex trafficking — has asked to be released to home detention due to an alleged murder plot against him, according to court docs obtained by NBC News.

“His life depends on the oversight of literal ‘guards’ and jailers who are entrusted with his safety,” R. Kelly’s attorney Beau B. Brindley wrote in the filing. “Yet, explicit evidence has now emerged to show that the very officials charged with protecting incarcerated inmates have solicited Mr. Kelly’s murder.”

While Kelly (full name Robert Kelly) has denied all the charges against him — including in the 2022 Chicago sex crimes case in which he was convicted of six counts of sex crimes including child pornography — his legal team said that the alleged murder plot against him is a result of alleged crimes committed by Bureau of Prisons (BOP) officials against Kelly.

“When that information began to be exposed by Mr. Kelly’s attorneys, officials in the Bureau of Prisons solicited another inmate to kill him,” the filing continued. “At least two avowed white supremacists and members of the Aryan Brotherhood have been approached by BOP officers and directed to take Mr. Kelly’s life.”

The attorney alleged that another prison authority gave the musician a warning, as well.

“The official then advised Mr. Kelly that he was in danger and that Mr. Kelly needed to be careful,” the lawyer wrote in the filing. “The BOP official intimated that Mr. Kelly was not safe in Bureau of Prisons custody.”

Brindley also said that the prison official told Kelly that he “should avoid the mess hall” due to the “possibility of poison being mixed into the food at the chow hall and in the commissary as a means of achieving these executions.”

As a result of the alleged murder plot against Kelly, his legal team has asked that he be temporarily released to serve his ongoing sentence in home detention.

E! News has reached out to Brindley, Bureau of Prisons officials and the U.S. attorney’s office for comment and has not yet heard back.

