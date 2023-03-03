Rachael Ray Show Is Ending After 17 Seasons

Daytime TV is saying goodbye to another titan.

"Rachael Ray" — hosted by the eponymous chef and former Food Network star — will end after its current 17th season, E! News confirms.

"In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael," Ray said in a statement. "However I've made the decision that's it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."

The daytime talk show premiered in September 2006 after Ray rose to prominence as the host of cooking show 30 Minute Meals on Food Network.

"My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution," Ray continued. "I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms."

Earlier in the day, Deadline reported that Ray had launched her own production studio called Free Food Studios, which will focus on "in the kitchen" content made by the 54-year-old, according to the outlet, "and serve as a platform for the introduction and development of new and upcoming epicurean talent."

"When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space," president of CBS Media Ventures Steve LoCascio said in a statement. "She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor."

Rachael's daytime exit comes on the heels of the Jan. 31 announcement that Dr. Phil will end after its current season after 21 years on the air.

Rachael Ray airs in syndication across the country. The final episode of the show will come out later this year.