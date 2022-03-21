Rachel Zegler, Star of ‘West Side Story,' Says She Was ‘Not Invited' to the Oscars

Rachel Zegler, lead actress of Oscar-nominated film "West Side Story," says she won't be attending the 2022 Oscars.

On Sunday, March 20, the star claimed on Instagram that she did not receive an invitation to the ceremony, which is set to take place on Sunday, March 27 in Los Angeles.

After a fan commented on one of her posts that they can't wait to see what she'll be wearing on Oscar night, Zegler wrote, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

"Idk y'all, I have tried it all, but it doesn't seem to be happening," the 20-year-old star wrote in response to another comment. "I will root for 'West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess."

She added, "Thanks for all the shock and outrage - I'm disappointed too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie."

my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)… — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 20, 2022

A source in the industry told E! News that movie studios are given an allotment of tickets to the Oscars, which means it would have been up to the team at Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, the production company behind "West Side Story," to extend Zegler an invite. E! News has reached out for comment from the group and has not heard back.

The source added, "It would be different if she was a nominee and or a presenter." While Zegler is not nominated for her performance as Maria in "West Side Story," Steven Spielberg's remake of the beloved musical is up for seven Oscars, including best picture.

Many fans have still expressed dismay on social media at the lead actress not being invited to the ceremony.

Her comments also come a month after the Academy announced a reduction in seating capacity for the venue, the Dolby Theatre, due to COVID-19. According to Variety, the organization also scrapped its annual ticket lottery in an effort to limit the number of attendees.

While the Oscars may not be on her calendar, Zegler — who recently snagged the role of Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action remake — has been a fixture on the awards season scene. Earlier this month, she attended the 2022 BAFTAs in London, where she stunned on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder turquoise satin Vivienne Westwood gown, styled with Tiffany &Co. jewels and gold Aquazzura sandals.

She then jetted back for 2022 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where she changed into a Dior Haute Couture green pleated ball gown.

Back in January, Zegler took home the Golden Globe award for best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical for "West Side Story," making her the first actress of Colombian descent to win the award, as well as the youngest recipient. However, there was no traditional, televised ceremony due to boycotts of the Hollywood Foreign Press by various media companies, actors, and other creatives over its lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization.