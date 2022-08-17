Rapper A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Hollywood Armed Assault

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two felony charges stemming from an alleged run-in with a former friend in Hollywood last November.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged Monday with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The charges include allegations that Mayers personally used a firearm.

Mayers allegedly pointed a semiautomatic handgun at his former friend during a heated discussion Nov. 6, according to the District Attorney's Office. During a subsequent confrontation between the two, he allegedly drew the weapon and fired twice in the alleged victim's direction, prosecutors said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Los Angeles police said the man "sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment.''

The suspect was subsequently identified as Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, police said.

Mayers was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with his then-pregnant girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

He is due back in court Nov. 2. He remains free on $550,000 bail.