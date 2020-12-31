Rapper MF DOOM's Wife Reveals He Died Two Months Ago

Rapper MF DOOM is dead, his wife Jasmine confirmed in a Dec. 31 post on his Instagram. The artist, whose real name is Daniel Dumile, was 49.

A rep for the rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone that he died on October 31. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed yet.

In a letter to her husband, who was celebrated for his intricate rhyme schemes and wore a mask as part of his signature look, Jasmine called him the "greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend" she could have asked for.

"Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family," she continued. "Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be."

Jasmine concluded the heartfelt message with, "My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love, Jasmine."

MF DOOM and Jasmine lost their son King Malachi Ezekiel Dumile in 2017. He was 14.

The rapper, who rose to popularity in the late '90s and early '00s with songs like "Rhymes Like Dimes" and "DOOMsday," released the Christmas album Doom Xmas with Cookin' Soul in 2019.

The music community was shocked to hear the belated news of the musician's death.

QuestLove commented on the post "Wait...."

Electronic artist Marc Rebillet added, "Wait what? Did he pass? Is our beloved DOOM no longer with us?"

Producer and radio personality Statik Selektah, whose real name is Patrick Baril, expressed his condolences, writing "Wow. Much respect on your name. Rest In Peace. A pioneer."

