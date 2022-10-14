Rapper PnB Rock's Girlfriend Says He Saved Her Life During His Final Moments

PnB Rock put his family first even in his final moments.

The "Selfish" rapper's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, is now opening up about witnessing his horrific death more than a month after he was robbed and fatally shot while they were out to eat.

"I am 100% not ok," she captioned a video montage of their special moments together on Instagram Oct. 13. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can't even handle this."

Stephanie—who shares daughter Xuri, 2, with the late rapper—said she keeps replaying the moment her boyfriend was killed in her head, along with the other traumatizing moments that took place after the shooting, including being "forced out" of the restaurant, having her belongings taken from her and being "locked in an interrogation room all night."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

PnB is also a father to another little girl, Milan, 8, from a previous relationship.

While all of this was taking place, Stephanie said she became the "last person in this world" to find out that PnB succumbed to his injuries.

On Sept. 12, PnB was robbed and fatally shot while dining with Stephanie at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles.

According to LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz, "The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded his property," adding, that the "suspect then fired multiple rounds and then appears to remove some property." Authorities said the suspect then fled in a getaway car.

Nearly two weeks after the shooting, LAPD announced in a press release that they arrested Freddie Trone and his teen son in connection with PnB's death. Trone was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, while his son was charged with murder.

The LAPD also announced that Trone's wife, Shauntel Trone, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with accessory to murder for the shooting.

One of three people facing criminal charges in the murder of rapper PnB Rock appeared in court on Thursday. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC 4 News at 5