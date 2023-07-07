georgia

‘Real Housewives' star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce 2 Months After Filing

Divorce is no longer on the agenda for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the retired NFL player have dismissed their petitions.

By Corinne Heller

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are giving their marriage another chance.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news comes days after the former "Don't Be Tardy" star, 45, and the athlete, 37, were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids — Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann.

The pair both filed for divorce May 8, stating that their 11-year marriage is "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Zolciak sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. However, in his filing, Biermann asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

Their divorce proceedings turned messier a week later when Zolciak filed a motion requesting that her ex undergo drug testing, alleging that she has seen her husband "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their children, according to court documents. E! News reached out to Biermann's attorney for comment at the time and did not hear back.

But despite the growing acrimony, the pair's elder daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, honored their dad on Father's Day last month. "Happy Father's Day," Ariana wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of herself and Brielle hugging Kroy. "I love you."

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Jamie Foxx takes a boat ride in first public appearance since hospitalization

chicago news 16 hours ago

The owner of the Chicago sandwich shop that inspired ‘The Bear' hasn't watched the show. Here's why

In her own IG tribute, Brielle shared a photo of herself and the athlete hugging, writing, "Happy Father's Day!"

On the June 18 holiday, Biermann shared a pic of himself with his and Zolciak's four youngest kids biking together. "I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!!" he captioned the photo. "Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill!"

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

georgiacelebrity breakupsreality tv
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us