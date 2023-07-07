Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are giving their marriage another chance.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum filed papers July 7 to dismiss their divorce case, according to Georgia court documents obtained by E! News. Meanwhile, the former NFL star's attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told E! News that "the parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation."

The news comes days after the former "Don't Be Tardy" star, 45, and the athlete, 37, were photographed walking to church together with their four younger kids — Kroy Biermann Jr., 12, Kash Biermann, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann.

The pair both filed for divorce May 8, stating that their 11-year marriage is "irretrievably broken." In her petition, Zolciak sought primary physical and joint legal custody of their minor children. However, in his filing, Biermann asked for sole physical and legal custody of the kids.

Their divorce proceedings turned messier a week later when Zolciak filed a motion requesting that her ex undergo drug testing, alleging that she has seen her husband "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their children, according to court documents. E! News reached out to Biermann's attorney for comment at the time and did not hear back.

But despite the growing acrimony, the pair's elder daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, honored their dad on Father's Day last month. "Happy Father's Day," Ariana wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of herself and Brielle hugging Kroy. "I love you."

In her own IG tribute, Brielle shared a photo of herself and the athlete hugging, writing, "Happy Father's Day!"

On the June 18 holiday, Biermann shared a pic of himself with his and Zolciak's four youngest kids biking together. "I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!!" he captioned the photo. "Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill!"