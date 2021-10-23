Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite to Celebrate Son Deacon's 18th Birthday

Talk about a sweet "Cruel Intentions" family reunion.

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe recently reunited for a very special occasion: To celebrate their youngest child and son Deacon's 18th birthday. On Saturday, Oct. 23, Ryan Phillippe posted on his Instagram a few photos of the teen sitting in between his parents at a restaurant, with a multi-layered birthday cake bearing the number 18 sitting on a table in front of him.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," the 47-year-old actor wrote. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup.."

Ryan Phillippe added, in parentheses, "I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon."

Deacon Phillippe commented on the post, "Thanks dad!! I love you."

Ryan Phillippe also wrote on his Instagram Story, "Happy 18th to the best son a mom n dad could have. Love you so much."

20 Secrets About Cruel Intentions You Probably Forgot

Witherspoon, 45, shared another pic of herself with Ryan Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe at the event on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love you Deacon! You make us so proud!"

The Oscar-winning actress and Ryan Phillippe finalized their divorce in 2008, nine years after they married and also after they famously played love interests in "Cruel Intentions," the cult teen film that made them both famous. Since then, the exes, also parents to 22-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, have rarely been seen together, although they have occasionally reunited for outings and events with their kids, such as their son's 17th birthday party last year.

On Saturday, Witherspoon also shared a larger photo tribute to Deacon Phillippe on Instagram. She posted several undated pics of the teen, including one showing him sitting at another restaurant in front of a different birthday cake and next to his 9-year-old brother Tennessee Toth, the actress' child with husband Jim Toth.

"How did this happen?!!" she wrote. "@deaconphillippe is 18?!! One day he was trading Pokmon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends."

She continued, "My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars."

Deacon Phillippe commented, "Love you mom!"