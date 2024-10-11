‘RHOSLC' alum Jen Shah gets prison sentence reduced in fraud case

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jen Shah just got some Shah-mazing news.

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" alum’s prison sentence, stemming from her conviction on a charge of conspiring to commit wire fraud, has been reduced for the second time, according to inmate records viewed by E! News.

The reality star initially reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas to begin her six-and-a-half year sentence in February 2023, but just one month later, her punishment was slashed by one year. Now, a further eight months have been taken off the 51-year-old’s sentence, bringing her expected release date up to Dec. 19, 2027.

E! News has reached out to Shah’s rep and Bryan Federal Prison Camp for comment but has not heard back.

Shah was arrested in March 2021 — as chronicled on an explosive season two episode of "RHOSLC" — in connection to an alleged telemarketing scheme targeting senior citizens. She initially maintained her innocence, but eventually entered a guilty plea in July 2022, just one week before her case was set to go to trial.

At the time, she told the judge in her case she “knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

Despite residing behind bars for over a year — not to mention becoming friends with fellow inmate Elizabeth Holmes along the way — the Bravolebrity has managed to weigh in on "RHOSLC’s" on-screen drama.

After the season four finale aired in January, during which her co-star Heather Gay accused Shah of causing her mysterious black eye the season prior, a written message attributed to Shah was posted on her Instagram Story.

“BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” she said. “It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4.”