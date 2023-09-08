Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's newborn baby's name and sex revealed

Originally appeared on E! Online

Oh na na, what's the name of Rihanna's newborn baby?

The "Umbrella" singer and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their second son together — Riot Rose Mayers, according to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast.

Baby Riot arrived on Aug. 1, joining the couple's 15-month-old son RZA Athelston Mayers in the family.

Rihanna cheekily announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February, wearing a red jumpsuit that showed off her baby bump. Despite her initial nerves about the headlining gig, Rihanna—born Robyn Rihanna Fenty—said becoming a mom encouraged her to perform.

"As scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it's important for me to do this this year," she said at the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference days before the big concert, It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

As for what else has changed in Rihanna's life since starting a family? A much closer bond with Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

"We're best friends with a baby," she said in a February profile with British Vogue. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

Rihanna and Rocky had been longtime friends and collaborators before sparking romance rumors in late 2020. After being spotted on numerous dates in early 2021, Rocky confirmed their relationship in May, calling Rihanna "the love of my life" and "my lady" in an interview with GQ.

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," Rocky said. "I think when you know, you know. She's the one."

In September 2021, the pair stepped out in matching outfits at the Met Gala—a style move which would become a staple of their romance. A few months later, Rihanna announced she was pregnant with a sweet photoshoot in taken in New York City.

However, keeping her pregnancy news under wraps posed a big challenge for the singer.

"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E! News in February 2022. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

And upon becoming a dad for the first time, Rocky felt a big shift in how he approached his artistic endeavors, crediting his son for opening up a whole new point of view.

"Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective," he said in a January interview with Apple Music 1. "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day."