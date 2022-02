Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have pledged to match up to $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians, Reynolds tweeted on Saturday.

As of Sunday, roughly 368,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

That number was rising, according to UNHCR.

.@VancityReynolds & I are doubling every $donated to @UNRefugeeAgency up to $1,000,000 click below if you can join us @UNRefugeeAgency is on the ground providing lifesaving aid, & working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for the 50,000+ who were just forced to flee https://t.co/EbmrMTDzxh — Blake Lively (@blakelively) February 26, 2022

Both Reynolds and Lively tweeted their promise to match donations made to "USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees."

