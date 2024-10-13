Ryan Reynolds honors Hugh Jackman in surprisingly sentimental birthday tribute

Ryan Reynolds is putting aside his playful feud with Hugh Jackman to wish him a happy 56th birthday.

"I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventures," Reynolds captioned a carousel of pics of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-stars Oct. 12 on Instagram.

The photos included several shots of the two actors posing and laughing together over the years.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The surprisingly touching tone of Reynolds' tribute is a far cry from how he has teased Jackman — and vice versa — on special occasions in years past.

Reynolds and Jackman, who first met on the set of the 2009 movie “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” have made fans laugh with their fictional rivalry for years.

In December 2016 Instagram video, Jackman held a cutout of Reynolds' face over his own while pretending to be the Canadian actor.

“How could a guy who failed his high school drama class be this talented?” Jackman-as-Reynolds said. “I have no answer for that. But to quote my favorite actor in the world, the great Australian Hugh Jackman, who, by the way, was People’s Sexiest Man Alive way before me, ‘Americans are the most generous country on the planet.’”

In 2021, Reynolds celebrated Jackman's birthday by wearing a pair of socks adorned with an image of Jackson's face. Reynolds unveiled the socks in a TikTok set to the tune of “A Million Dreams,” one of the songs Jackman sings in "The Greatest Showman."

In his caption, he wrote, "Socks to be Hugh."

Jackman responded to Reynolds' TikTok in an Instagram video, where he implied that Reynolds was obsessed with him and had made the socks himself.

"I know, it's just really sad," said Jackman.

Jackman poked fun at Reynolds again in January 2023 when he jokingly begged the Academy not to nominate Reynolds for best original song for “Good Afternoon” from his holiday movie “Spirited.”

In the video, Jackman first expressed his admiration for the film's stars, including Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer, and its composers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, with whom he worked on “The Greatest Showman," before explaining how an Oscar nod for Reynolds would only make his ego bigger.

“Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” said Jackman, who was set to film 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine" with Reynolds.

“I have to spend a year with him shooting ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’ and trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem," added Jackman.

"So, just to recap. Love ‘Spirited.’ Love Will. Love Octavia. Love the song ‘Good Afternoon.’ Love Benj and Justin. But please, please, from the bottom of my heart, do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please," he added.

Reynolds responded by joking in a tweet that the Oscar nomination wouldn’t really be for him and Will Ferrell — it would be for the "deepfakes" that sang and danced for the pair.

He also took a dig at Jackman for slyly referring to “Deadpool 3” as “Wolverine and Deadpool,” reversing the order of their characters' names.

"Also, Wolverine and Deadpool, bub?" he wrote.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: