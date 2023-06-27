Ryan Seacrest named Pat Sajak's replacement as ‘Wheel of Fortune' host

Sajak out, Seacrest in.

Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune” starting in 2024, Sony Pictures Television announced on Tuesday. Seacrest signed a multi-year deal and will also be a consulting producer on the show, according to the production company.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Sajak announced on June 12 that he would be leaving the show once he concludes the upcoming 41st season, which will begin airing in September. The 76-year-old has hosted the program since 1981 and owns the Guinness World Record for the “longest career as a game show host for the same show.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pat and Vanna for many years, witnessing their effortless ability to bring joy and humor to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for decades,” Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, said. “Pat has been an incredible host and helped build the show into the success it is today. While Ryan has some big shoes to fill, I’m confident he will connect with our loyal fanbase and excite a whole new audience as we expand upon the show’s great legacy. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

Seacrest has become one of the most recognizable hosts in America over the last two decades. His résumé includes “American Idol,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” and his nationally syndicated radio show, “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.” The 48-year-old left “Live” in April and will now prepare for his newest hosting gig.

“We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,” Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios at Sony Pictures, said. “Ryan loves ‘Wheel’ as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”