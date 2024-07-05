‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch' co-stars Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye have July 4th reunion

It's a “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” mini-reunion!

Former co-stars Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye are sharing pics from a magical Fourth of July get-together in their "happy place" near Lake Tahoe in California.

"Hanging out with this dear friend @moonfrye during some much appreciated Tahoe time! Our happy place!" Hart wrote alongside a snap of the pair smiling together that they jointly posted July 4 on Instagram.

Hart played the title role of Sabrina, a teenager with magical powers on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” which aired from September 1996 to May 2000 on ABC, and from September 2000 to April 2003 on The WB.

Frye played Sabrina's college roommate Roxie King.

The duo's off-screen friendship dates back to when they were children, Frye told told TODAY.com in 2020.

"I remember being so excited when I got cast in 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' and I was so thrilled to be able to work with one of my closest friends," Frye said at the time.

The former “Blossom” star said working with Hart was a “blast” because the two were "genuinely" such good friends.

“So to have that friendship where you’re hanging out after work and you’re going to work together and you’re spending time together and to not get sick of each other and actually just really like being together — and we’re still friends today,” she said, noting that she and Hart now hang out together with their kids.

"I just think it's so special to have those really truly authentic friendships that span time," added Frye.

The pair's reunion photo comes just a week after the death of their "Sabrina" co-star Martin Mull, who played Principal Willard Kraft on the show. Mull died June 27 at age 80.

In February 2020, Hart shared a "Sabrina" reunion pic that showed her and Frye posing with several other cast members from the show, including Nate Richert, who played Sabrina’s boyfriend Harvey, Trevor Lissauer, Jenna Leigh Green, Elisa Donovan, Tara Strong, Alimi Ballard, Curtis Andersen and China Shavers.

“Last night was a #woohoo kinda night! 100 members of our cast and crew got together for a casual hang out and reminisced about all things 90’s, Magic and filling the gaps in the last 17 years,” Hart wrote in her caption.

She added several hashtags, including #harveyandsabrinaforever.

