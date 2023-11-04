SAG-AFTRA weighs ‘last, best offer' from Hollywood studios in latest negotiations

The union representing actors said it is reviewing the "last, best and final offer" major Hollywood studios presented to it after both sides met Saturday in an effort to come up with an agreement to end the 114-day strike that's brought film and scripted television production to a halt.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, made an offer to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists during Saturday's session, and union officials said they were reviewing the offer.

"We received an offer today from the AMPTP, which they characterized as their `Last, Best, and Final Offer,''' the SAG AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee said in a statement. "We are reviewing it and considering our response within the context of the critical issues addressed in our proposals."

Details of the offer were not immediately available.

SAG-AFTRA is seeking limitations on the use of artificial intelligence to re-create actors' likenesses and performances, while the AMPTP has advocated for informed consent and fair pay in situations where performers are digitally replicated, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The studios have warned that unless a deal is reached this week it will be impossible for the broadcasters to salvage half a season of scripted television.

The 2024 summer movie season is also increasingly in peril, as more and more films have been delayed to 2025.

The union's other demands include general wage increases, boosts in compensation for successful streaming programs and improvements in health and retirement benefits.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Saturday's session was attended by leaders of the major studios and streaming services.

The strike is the longest TV/film work stoppage in the union's history.