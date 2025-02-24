SAG Awards 2025: Ariana Grande channels ‘Wicked' character Glinda in pink dress

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ariana Grande is having a wickedly fun night out at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In fact, the "Wicked" actress — who walked the red carpet without boyfriend and costar Ethan Slater — channeled her character Glinda in a light pink custom Loewe dress at the Feb. 23 ceremony, hosted by Kristen Bell at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. (See every star at the SAG Awards here.)

During the ceremony, Grande is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for her work in "Wicked." She's up for the award against Monica Barbaro ("A Complete Unknown"), Jamie Lee Curtis ("The Last Showgirl"), Danielle Deadwyler ("The Piano Lesson") and Zoë Saldaña ("Emilia Pérez").

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Meanwhile, "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

READ SAG Awards 2025: Cynthia Erivo Shares Wickedly Good Insight Into Ariana Grande Friendship

Additionally, "Wicked" received nods in the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture categories, making it an extra special night for the team at the SAG Awards.

And the celebration will only continue next week when the cast celebrates at the 2025 Oscars, where the film is up for several awards, including Actress in a Leading Role (Erivo) and Actress in a Supporting Role (Grande).

As for how the Nickelodeon alum reacted to the honor? Let's just say there were no more tears left to cry.

“She’s been doing so much promoting the movie, so I think you’ve definitely seen the moments between the crying,” Slater recently told E! News of Grande, “but it’s a really emotional thing and it’s beautiful.”

Ethan Slater has nothing but love for his “Wicked” family! The actor spoke with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Lauren Herbert at the 2025 SAG Awards and raved over his experience working on the film and watching it receive so much acclaim during award season.