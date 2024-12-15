Sarah Michelle Gellar credits these shows with why she's changed her mind about a ‘Buffy' reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she might be willing to pick up the vampire stake again for a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot.

During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Gellar, 47, revealed that she would consider reprising the role of Buffy Summers — reversing her earlier position to leave the "Buffy" universe in her acting past.

Gellar explained that she changed her stance after watching other successful recent reboots, including the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That..." and the "Dexter" prequel "Dexter: Original Sin," which counts her as a cast member.

“It’s funny. I always used to say no, because ('Buffy') in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” Gellar explained. “But watching ‘Sex and the City’ and seeing ‘Dexter,’ and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

Gellar appeared on Barrymore's show alongside her "Dexter: Original Sin" co-star Christian Slater. When Slater pointed out that a "Buffy" reboot didn't need to be a prequel like their show, Gellar agreed.

“It could be anything,” Gellar said. “It’s a universe. It makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" aired from 1997 to 2003 and told the story of a teenage girl in California whose destiny was fighting vampires and other monsters to ultimately save the world. The show was based on the 1992 “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie, which starred Kristy Swanson.

During the on-air segment, Barrymore revealed that she auditioned to play Buffy in the 1992 film.

Gellar then interjected, "And you know the famous line from the movie: 'All I want to do is graduate high school, go to Europe, marry Christian Slater and die.'"

"And here we are!" added Barrymore as audience members laughed.

"Well, we keep living," said a grinning Slater, "which is good."

