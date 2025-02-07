Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot is in the works: ‘This will be for you'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is officially ready to return to Sunnydale.

After reports circulated that a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” reboot was in the works with the actor returning, Gellar confirmed to fans on Instagram that she is involved in a revival of the show.

“So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven’t heard from me,” Gellar, 47, wrote on Feb. 6, alongside a photo of herself as Buffy and the character's memorable quote, “If the apocalypse comes, beep me.”

Gellar went on to share details about why she decided to return to her slayer days, almost 22 years since the show ended. It all started three years ago with a phone call from her “dear friend and mentor,” producer and executive Gail Berman.

"She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential ‘Buffy’ revival,” Gellar wrote. “I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again.”

However, Gellar explained how this time it was different and she agreed to go meet with the “Nomadland” director, “mainly just to meet Chloé.”

“And our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us,” she wrote, adding that at the time she didn’t agree to continuing Buffy’s story.

But she did “shock” herself by agreeing to continue the conversation. “These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea.”

Gellar wrote that she has always listened to the fans and heard their desires to revisit “Buffy” and her world.

“But it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet,” she wrote. “I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.”

She added that she feels so lucky to be on this journey with the “four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love ‘Buffy’ as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers. (Online USA via Getty Images)

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” premiered on The WB on March 10, 1997. It ran for seven seasons, airing its finale episode on May 20, 2003, on UPN.

The series followed California teenager Buffy Summers, the “Chosen One” foretold to defeat evil beings in her town of Sunnydale — and eventually the world.

Several outlets reported Feb. 3 that a “Buffy” reboot was close to receiving a pilot order at Hulu. TODAY.com has reached out to Gellar and Hulu for comment.

Back in December while on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Gellar said she might be up for the idea of picking up Mister Pointy again (Buffy’s favorite stake).

“It’s funny. I always used to say no, because (‘Buffy’) is in its bubble and it’s so perfect,” Gellar said. “But watching ‘Sex and the City’ and seeing ‘Dexter,’ and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

