Savannah Chrisley knows best on how to go Instagram official.

That's probably why the "Growing Up Chrisley" star didn't hold back when she posted the first photos of her new boyfriend Robert Shiver on her page. As seen in images shared on Nov. 4, Chrisley cozied up next to the former Auburn University football player before planting a kiss on his lips.

"Sometimes," she wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, "it just works."

The post comes almost two months after the Chrisley first spoke out about her romance with Robert, sharing that she slid into his DMs after reading online articles about how his ex, Lindsay Shiver, has been accused of conspiring with an alleged hitman to murder him. "This guy that I'm talking to," she told host Nick Viall the Sept. 14 episode of "The Viall Files," "his wife just tried to kill."

The "Chrisley Knows Best" alum jokingly continued, "He's too hot to die."

However, Chrisley noted that she will not speak on Robert's shocking past with estranged wife for the sake of the former couple's three young kids. "I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, 'This is what happened. That's what happened,'" the 26-year-old said. "That's for them to talk about when they're ready to talk about it."

Lindsay—a former beauty pageant queen and Auburn University cheerleader—was arrested in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill Robert several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States, according to NBC News. She was released on bail Aug. 9, telling Page Six at the time that the legal ordeal has been "really tough."

E! News previously reached out to Lindsay's attorney for comment on the accusation but did not hear back.

On Nov. 5, Chrisley posted more photos of herself and Robert on Instagram Stories, captioning the post with a quote reading: "You deserve to be happy. You deserve to live a life that lights you up. Don't ever forget that."

