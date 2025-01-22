Savannah and Craig made an NFL playoff bet. What should loser have to do? Help decide!

Savannah Guthrie’s beloved Philadelphia Eagles and Craig Melvin’s Washington Commanders will face off Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Ahead of the match-up, Savannah and Craig have made a bet — and now, TODAY viewers can vote to help decide the stakes!

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Will the loser have to chug from a shoe, aka “do a shoey”? Or wear a sign for a day in the New York City subway that says, “Ask me about the bet I lost”? Or how about sporting a temporary tattoo for a week of the other person’s face — in a prominent position, of course.

Viewers, cast your votes here!

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: