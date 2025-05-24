Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' twins celebrate high school graduation amid trial

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Jessie and D'Lila Combs are moving on up.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The 18-year-old twin daughters of Sean "Diddy" Combs and his late ex Kim Porter celebrated their high school graduation by sharing clips from the milestone moment.

In one video shared to their joint Instagram account's Stories on May 23, D'Lila and Jessie — both wearing navy blue graduation gowns and matching caps — held hands while they made their way onto the stage at the ceremony after their names were called out on a microphone. After accepting their diplomas, the pair held up their plaques for the crowd and cheered.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

And that wasn't the only glimpse the twins gave into their festivities.

In another video posted to their Instagram Story, D'Lila and Jessie opened up their lavish graduation gifts from brother Justin Combs, 31, whom Combs shares with fashion designer Misa Hylton. The teens both gasped after uncovering stunning diamond necklaces.

PHOTOS: Sean "Diddy" Combs' family Ttree

Captioning the heartwarming moment, D'Lila and Jessie wrote, "Thankkk u Justin we love uuuu."

Of course, Justin wasn't the only member of the Combs family to help ring in the twins' achievement. Combs' son Christian "King" Combs, 27, whose mom is also Kim Porter, and Love Sean Combs, 2, who the rapper shares with Dana Tran, were also in the audience for the monumental event.

However, noticeably absent from the occasion? The twins' father, who is currently on trial in New York on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. (The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.)

And while Combs may not have been able to attend the big day, his daughters have cheered on their dad amid his legal battle by appearing in court earlier this month and sharing a joint message of support with their siblings.

"We stand united, supporting you every step of the way," read the siblings' message shared to Quincy Combs' Instagram in October. "We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

PHOTOS: P Diddy, Sean Combs

Former Danity Kane and Diddy – Dirty Money singer Dawn Richard continued her testimony, after claiming she was threatened after witnessing the hip-hop mogul allegedly attack his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura with a skillet. Trial attorney and legal expert Misty Marris, who was inside the courtroom, explains to Access Hollywood how the defense reacted to Richard's disturbing allegations and why they believe her story has inconsistencies. And, Ventura's former friend Kerry Morgan also took the stand to testify about the alleged violence she saw Combs inflict upon Cassie.