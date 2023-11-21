See Kate Middleton sparkle in diamond tiara not worn since 1930s

This Kate Middleton look just took the crown—or rather, the tiara.

The Princess of Wales turned heads in the Strathmore Rose tiara—a diamond-studded headpiece once belonging to the Queen Mother that has not been publicly worn since the 1930s—at a state banquet inside Buckingham Palace on Nov. 21. She paired the rarely-seen diadem with a white Jenny Packham gown featuring a short cape and gold embellishments, as well as earrings that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, resulting in royally stunning look that paid tribute to the two generations of matriarchs in the royal family.

For the regal occasion, Middleton was joined by her husband Prince William and her in-laws, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as they welcomed President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeo and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2023 in London, England.

However, this was not the first time the 41-year-old wore a tiara to a state dinner. Just last year, Middleton sported the Lover's Knot tiara—an accessory known to be a favorite of the late Princess Diana—to a black-tie affair honoring South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. At the time, she completed the look with a cream-colored Jenny Peckham gown and pearl drop earrings that also belonged to Diana.

Middleton has only worn four different tiaras in her royal career so far. For her 2011 wedding to Prince William—with whom she shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—Middleton donned the Cartier halo tiara, which was a gift from King George VI to the Queen Mother that was passed down to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

She then stepped out in the Queen Mother's Lotus Flower tiara in 2013, before wearing it again to palace occasions in 2015 and 2022.

However, the Lover's Knot may be Middleton's favorite, as she's worn it four different times in the span of seven years.