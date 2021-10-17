See Kourtney Kardashian's Massive Diamond Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

This bling is truly fit for a Kardashian.

Travis Barker is officially engaged to Kourtney Kardashian after he popped the question on the beach during a trip to Montecito, California, on Oct. 17. She shared photos of the picture-perfect moment on Instagram, along with the caption, "forever."

But it was Barker's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, who revealed the stunning engagement ring Travis gave his bride-to-be. Alabama captured the family's celebratory dinner after the proposal and shared behind-the-scenes details with her followers, including one pic of Kourt's giant ring, featuring a massive oval diamond.

"So happy for you guys," Alabama wrote. "I love u both!"

The photo showed her rocker dad, in a black and white striped shirt, giving Kardashian a kiss on the cheek as she flashed a big smile (and that ring!).

Kim Kardashian later posted a video zooming in on the rock, with the caption, "KRAVIS FOREVER."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty Backstage at 'SNL'

Alabama also shared pictures of their dinner table, overflowing with deep red roses to fete the couple's engagement. Kourtney and Travis, who went public with their romance in February 2021, treated their family to a dinner of pear salad; burrata and persimmon salad; honeynut squash vellutata; butter sage pasta; lobster; and plant-based cacio e pepe.

Travis shares Alabama and son Landon, 18, with ex Shanna Moakler. Kourtney, of course, has three children from her relationship with Scott Disick.

The pair got engaged around sunset on Sunday, Oct. 17, with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson there to celebrate.

"Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart," an eyewitness told E! News. "It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel."

The big event capped off a busy weekend. The couple had only just returned home to California from New York, where Travis played drums on "Saturday Night Live" for musical guest Young Thug. Naturally, Kourtney was by his side backstage for a racy photo shoot on what would be the eve of their engagement.