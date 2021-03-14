See Photos of the Stars Arriving on the 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Published 23 mins ago • Updated 5 mins ago While there isn't an audience for the music industry's big night, some performers and presenters graced the red carpet in Los Angeles 6 photos 1/6 Kevin Mazur Host Trevor Noah arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) 2/6 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Megan Thee Stallion attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. 3/6 Kevin Mazur H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. 4/6 Kevin Mazur Phoebe Bridgers arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards. 5/6 Kevin Mazur Ben Winston at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. 6/6 Kevin Mazur Bad Bunny arrives for the 2021 Grammy Awards. This article tagged under: GrammysGrammy AwardsGrammys 2021 0 More Photo Galleries The Day That Changed Us All: A Year of COVID-19 in Photos Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks Photos: NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands on Mars Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded