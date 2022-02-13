See the Magical First Teaser for the ‘Lord of the Rings' Prequel Series

We're going on an adventure.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, Prime Video released the first teaser for their highly anticipated "Lord of the Rings" prequel series, called "The Rings of Power." And, from what we can see in the just-released first look, the new show is set to be as magical as its film predecessors.

As footage shows a closer look at Middle Earth, a small voice asks, "Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there?"

"Rings of Power," which reportedly had a budget of over $450 million for its first season, is sure to expand the "Lord of the Rings" world we've come to know and love. In fact, icy mountains, ravaging storms and dangerous monsters are all teased in the captivating new footage.

If the title didn't already give it away, this series is meant to shed light on the forging of the rings. Showrunner Patrick McKay told Vanity Fair, "Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all. It's the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races."

And while there are plenty of new characters and settings to look forward to, same fan-favorites are set to appear in the "Rings of Power." Galadriel, who many of us know as the elven queen portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, is a key character in this upcoming tale.

Morfydd Clark plays a younger version of Galadriel, who is a fierce warrior ready to fight for the future of Middle Earth. Of course, Galadriel isn't the only legendary elf to appear in The Rings of Power, as Robert Aramayo is playing Elrond. You may remember Elrond as the Lord of Rivendell and father of Arwen (Liv Tyler) in the LOTR trilogy films.

In addition to Clark and Aramayo, "Rings of Power" stars 22 series regulars, including Owain Arthur, Sophia Nomvete and Ismael Cruz Cordova.

As we count down the days until the Sept. 2 premiere, catch the first teaser for yourself above.