These hips don't cry.

A day after Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official by sharing a selfie of the two, the pop star took to her own account to share a cryptic message.

"Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!" Shakira wrote in a Jan. 26 Instagram post in Spanish. Her post translates to, "Women don't cry anymore, women dance merengue!" The 45-year-old's message uses a lyric from her and DJ Bizarrap's new single, "BZRP Music Session #53," and includes a video of herself dancing to the track.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer seemingly shades Gerard, 35, and Clara, 23, in the song. Lyrics also include, "Good luck with my so-called replacement / I don't even know what happened / You're acting so weird, I don't even recognize you / I'm worth two 22-year-olds / You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio."

The former FC Barcelona player later appeared to mock the latter line by declaring on Twitch he had a deal made where Casio would sponsor his project King's League. The electronics brand has not responded to Gerard's remarks but did comment on its mention in Shakira and DJ Bizarrap's single.

"Today we have quite a few notifications for a mention of CASIO in a song," the company's education division tweeted on Jan. 11. "CASIO (watches and keyboards) and (calculators) are for life #Harder, #Better, #Faster, #Stronger."

In August 2022, Gerard and Clara confirmed their romance when they were seen getting cozy together at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain.

Shakira and Gerard split in June 2022. They share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

"It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it," Shakira told Elle last September. "And because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so, it's been tough not only for me but also for my kids."