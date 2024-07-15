Shannen Doherty filed to dissolve marriage a day before death

Originally appeared on E! Online

In her final hours, Shannen Doherty was making personal decisions.

On July 12, one day before the "Charmed" star’s death, she officially ended her divorce battle with Kurt Iswarienko.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, who passed away July 13 at the age of 53 after an ongoing cancer battle, had petitioned for a dissolution of her marriage to Iswarienko on July 12, according to documents filed by the Superior Court of California.

In the paperwork, reviewed by E! News, she noted that the “parties had entered into written agreement” regarding their property and domestic partnership rights, and that it was an “uncontested” action on both parties.

The agreement further waived Doherty’s rights for spousal support from Iswarienko, as well as asked to terminate all support from Doherty to her ex-husband. Prior to these filings and her subsequent death, Doherty had voiced concerns that Iswarienko was waiting out her death to avoid paying her spousal support.

“It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me,” Doherty had written in documents viewed by E! News in June. “while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.”

Doherty had further alleged that her ex had been spending “thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights,” while claiming he was unable to pay her spousal support.

Meanwhile, Iswarienko’s lawyer denied Doherty’s allegations — adding that the photographer had offered his ex-wife a settlement deal last October, and expressed hope for the former couple to “put the case behind them and move forward.”

Doherty — who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before it returned in 2020, metastasizing in her brain and bones — had filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023, later calling their past partnership “brutal.”

“I love the idea of marriage,” Doherty — who had also previously been married to Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon — explained on her Let’s Be Clear podcast in April. “I believe in that, but after my last brutal marriage, what it taught me is that a piece of paper doesn't really mean anything.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Iswarienko regarding the latest filing but has not yet heard back.

Shannen Doherty has passed away at 53 after years of battling cancer. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star’s publicist confirmed the news in a statement to Access Hollywood on Sunday, July 14 that the actress died on Saturday, July 13. Access Hollywood looks back on Shannen’s life and career.