Sharna Burgess Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Brian Austin Green

9021--Oh baby!

Four months after Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced they were expecting their first child together, the couple welcomed a baby boy on June 28.

Brian tweeted out the news on June 30 along with a photo of their son's tiny hand, writing, "Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12."

Sharna shared the same picture with the caption, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

The couple's new addition is the first for Sharna and the fifth for Brian. The "90210" star is also dad to sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9 (whose mom is his ex-wife Megan Fox) and 20-year-old Kassius (whose mom is Vanessa Marcil.) Brian and Sharna first popped up on people's radars when they were photographed kissing during a vacation in Hawaii (the same destination the couple chose for their maternity shoot earlier this year.) A month later, the actor confirmed that he had started seeing the "Dancing With the Stars" pro, describing her as being "super sweet and caring, passionate, and fun to be around."

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Baby Together

The pair would go on to partner up on the dance floor, too, with Brian and Sharna appearing together on the 30th season of "Dancing With the Stars" in the fall of 2021. Brian told E! News that he initially had reservations about joining the dance competition, but that he and Sharna later agreed that it was "a chance to do something that entertains a lot of people."

Fast-forward just a few months later to February 2022, when the two returned to the magical island of Hawaii--where it all began--to announce their happy news. In photos obtained by E! News at the time, Brian was seen wrapping his arms around Sharna while cradling her baby bump.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same," Sharna wrote in an Instagram post confirming the joyful news. "Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional."

The pair celebrated their little one earlier this month with a poolside baby shower, inviting her "DWTS" co-stars for some good ol' family fun.