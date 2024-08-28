Singer Scotty McCreery stops show after seeing man hit woman in the crowd

Originally appeared on E! Online

Scotty McCreery is not tolerating violence at his shows.

The "American Idol" alum stopped his performance of his song "It Matters to Her" during a show at the Colorado State Fair over the weekend after seeing a man allegedly assault a woman in the crowd.

“Right here, that’s a lady you just hit, sir,” McCreery said in a video from the concert shared to Facebook Aug. 27. "Absolutely not, you just hit the lady."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Pointing out a person in the audience, the "Five More Minutes" singer then called for police in the building before asking, "Is she OK? Get out of here."

And while he waited for security to escort the man out of the venue, McCreery let it be known that he does not stand for that kind of behavior.

“On God’s green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show?" the 30-year-old asked. "What are you doing?”

He then added, "That's absolutely unacceptable."

Following the incident, Colorado State Fair officials confirmed that the alleged assault is being investigated.

“We can confirm that an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show," the Colorado Department of Agriculture's director of communications Olga Robak told NBC in an email. "This incident is still under investigation and we cannot comment further.”

She added that anyone who has video or other images of the incident is encouraged to share it with Colorado State Fair security at csf.security@state.co.us.

And though McCreery's concert did get put on pause, he eventually went back to performing the rest of his setlist, which included tunes off his latest album, "Rise & Fall."

For the "Damn Strait" singer, introducing his fans to the new batch of tracks has been an experience he's looked forward to for a while.

“There's not a song I'm not happy to have somebody listen to," he shared in an interview with the magazine Holler published May 8. "If the label picked any of these songs to be a single, I'd be like, ‘OK, that's fine. I'm good with it,’ whereas on past records, I probably would have fought them on certain songs."

He added, "This record just feels like me. It feels right.”