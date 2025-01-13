‘SNL' celebrates 50 years with iconic fan experience — how to attend: EXCLUSIVE

Sure, you may watch “Saturday Night Live,” but now you can be a part of it.

“Live from New York: The SNL Experience,” a new attraction that will give fans a taste of what it’s like to host the iconic late-night show, will take place for a limited time, TODAY exclusively revealed Jan. 13.

“In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ NBC is launching an immersive, Studio-8H-inspired experience to give fans the chance to feel what it’s like to host the iconic comedy series,” NVE Experience Agency, which is creating the event in conjunction with NBC, said in a press release.

“From the thrill of hearing your name announced as you burst through the stage doors to rolling your chair up to the Weekend Update desk, every attendee will experience both the on-camera magic and off-camera rush of SNL; with surprises and callbacks around every corner that celebrate 50 years of famed sketches and the signature spontaneous nature that’s defined the series since 1975,” the release added.

The experience comes as “Saturday Night Live” takes center stage with the upcoming “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” which premieres Feb. 16 on NBC and Peacock.

Here is everything you need to know about the experience.

When will 'Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience' take place?

It will run Thursday, Jan. 30, to Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. ET.

Where will 'Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience' take place?

It will be held at New York City’s Rockefeller Center, with an exact address to be revealed at a later date.

How do I reserve my spot at 'Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience'?

You can made reservations here. Reservations will become available Jan. 14 at noon ET.

Does 'Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience' cost anything?

No, reservations are free and will be available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

