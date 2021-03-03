Solange Reveals She Was ‘Fighting' for Her Life Amid Hospitalizations

Solange is opening up about her physical health journey.

The "Almeda" singer took to Instagram on March 1 to speak candidly about her hospitalizations amid releasing her 2019 album "When I Get Home."

"2 year anniversary of the project that literally changed my life," the lengthy post began. "When I first started creating 'When I Get Home' I was quite literally fighting for my life...in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! :) with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant. He begin [sic] speaking to me. Half the time I didn't know where it was coming from. I only knew I had to open the door and honor it."

Her post continued, "I didn't see naann a thing I imagined. I didn't know who I was speaking to on "I am a witness". When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn't have a clue of why or what the journey would look like."

The caption went on to describe the album opening a door that couldn't be closed again, no matter how much she tried. "Believe me I've tried saying 'nah I'm just playing' so many times, ha," the 34-year-old artist recalled. "I'm not a big fan of talking about s--t I don't know yet. I didn't do much talking during this time because of that. I'm really down for showing the process, and staying quiet when it hasn't all yet been revealed. I make work to answer questions within me, for survival. Sometimes I am asking myself that same question many ways. Sometimes it takes me years. I have to honor that time. This Houston ting moves slow y'all."

The star noted that one day she'll reveal the details of what occurred once she "opened this door," about the "things I've uncovered" and how it's marked a turning point in her journey of "life-long healing."

"The stories of my past I've survived that I had stored all up in my body.... till it said.... no more," she wrote. "The re-learning. The reckoning. This album led me to all of it."

Towards the end of the heartfelt note, Solange considered how much she appreciates her fans' support, writing, "I'm so grateful for you guys allowing me the space and time. So so so grateful. Ima be celebrating all week long the coming of home."