‘Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Marries Singer Lily Allen

Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour are now husband and wife.

Allen, 35 and Harbour, 45, tied the knot at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas this week. The couple confirmed the surprise wedding on Wednesday by sharing a series of fun photos on Instagram from their big day.

Harbour, who stars in "Stranger Things," shared a photo of himself picking up his bride outside the chapel. An Elvis impersonator, who officiated their wedding, also joined for the photo.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour wrote. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

In another photo shared by Allen, the newlyweds appeared to be sharing a laugh in the aisle at the chapel as Elvis serenaded them. The "Smile" singer wore a short white 1960s-inspired wedding dress, while Harbour looked dapper in a suit.

After the ceremony, the couple went to In-N-Out Burger to celebrate their nuptials. Allen posted a photo of herself standing outside and eating a burger.

Allen's kids, Ethel Mary, 8, and Marnie Rose, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, also joined their mom and new stepfather for the fast food feast.

Rumors of an engagement between the couple has been going on for months ever since Allen shared a photo of herself in April wearing what appeared to be a huge new diamond on her ring finger.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

