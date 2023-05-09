Sum 41 Breaking Up After 27 Years Together and One Final Album

Sum 41 is soon going to become individual parts.

The Canadian pop-punk band announced Monday night that it will break up after 27 years and its upcoming studio album will be its last as a group.

"Sum 41 will be disbanding," the band said in its statement. "We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we're looking forward to releasing our final album 'Heaven :x: Hell,' along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate."

Sum 41 was originally a NOFX cover band before signing with Island Records in 1999, releasing a debut EP in 2000 and releasing its debut album, "All Killer No Filler," in 2001. The album became certified platinum and included "Fat Lip," which remains one of the band's most successful singles.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Frontman Deryck Whibley, 43, is the only member remaining from the original Sum 41 lineup that formed 27 years ago. He is currently joined by Dave Brownsound, Jason "Cone" McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo.

"Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives," the band said. "We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear from us first."

Sum 41 is scheduled to perform throughout Europe in June before returning for U.S. shows in August, September and October.

The band said in its statement that details for the its final headlining tour would be announced at a future date. There is also no set release date for "Heaven :x: Hell."