Super Dee-Duper: ‘Barney & Friends' Documentary Heading to Peacock

The three-part doc will take a look at the trajectory of the show helmed by the beloved purple dinosaur

By Jillian Fabiano

The Cable Show 2011 - NBC Universal VIP Party
Lyle A. Waisman/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Our favorite purple dinosaur is back on the small screen, but this time in documentary form.

Peacock announced on Nov. 15 that it had started production on a three-part Peacock Original documentary based on "Barney & Friends," the cherished children's show which aired from 1992 to 2010. The streamer will use archival footage along with exclusive interviews -- including of cast, crew and the show's biggest critics -- to tell the story of the Barney phenomenon.

The three-part documentary will "examine the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet and playgrounds around the world," according to the official description.

Finally, a socially acceptable way to watch "Barney & Friends" past the age of 5.

The documentary, which is set to premiere in 2022, is produced by Scout Productions, executive producer of "Queer Eye," "Equal" and "The Hype," and directed by Tommy Avallone of "The Bill Murray Stories."

The loveable T-Rex is known for his friends Baby Bop, BJ and Riff -- but he has some other notable pals as well, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Madison Pettis, The Vampire Diaries' Malese Jow and Kyla Pratt, who all got their start on Barney & Friends.

Here's hoping we get some celebrity guest interviews from these stars when the documentary premieres in 2022.

(E!, this television station and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Copyright E! Online

