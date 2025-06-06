Well, this is about as close as most will ever get to bathing with Sydney Sweeney.

Bars of soap made with the Hollywood heartthrob’s actual bathwater went on sale Friday ... and immediately sold out.

The 5,000 bars of “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss” that were made available for purchase online at $8 each were quickly scooped up by fans looking to lather up.

The soap -- made from pine bark extract, exfoliating sand and droplets of water Sweeney bathed in -- went on sale at 12 p.m. ET and was listed as sold out on the site within seconds. Some prospective buyers/bathers commented on social media that their estimated wait time to check out was listed at nearly 250 minutes, and others complained the website crashed.

Some claimed the soap was never even there to be had.

"Nah, it was there," the Dr. Squatch account responded to one commenter. "People just bought it in .0001 seconds."

Shortly after the sale, bars of the soap were listed on eBay, with prices ranging from around $100 to over $1,000.

The idea for the product came to be after Sweeney soaked in a tub in a 2024 Dr. Squatch body wash promotion that greatly intrigued many of her admirers. So, the Emmy-nominated star of “Euphoria” again partnered with the men’s personal care company, this time launching a new product that Sweeney quite literally added her personal touch to.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” Sweeney wrote in their joint Instagram post last week. "Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

The scent of the medium-grit soap -- in a nod to Sweeney’s Pacific Northwest roots -- combines pine, Douglas fir and earthy moss.

Dr. Squatch, which also held a giveaway for 100 bars, described the product as “a perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub.”

The company made a post Thursday reminding buyers that the soap would soon be going on sale.

“Gonna be harder then Ticketmaster war” one commenter said.

Sweeney in last week’s press release said her new product is “weird in the best way.” The 27-year-old was asked about it Wednesday at the New York premiere of her new movie "Echo Valley," telling E! News she pitched the idea. But she wouldn't say much else about the soap just days before it went on sale -- and then sold out.

"I think that it's more fun to see everybody else talk about it," she said.